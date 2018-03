Eliezer Haitowitz, 35, who suffers from Down's syndrome, was one of a number of Knesset workers awarded the "Outstanding Employee" award for 2017 today

Eliezer's mother, Linda Haitowitz, said today, "When Eliezer was born, the doctors told me that he would not pass 5 years old mentally. Today's event is a great victory and an example for all parents of children with special needs - do not despair, look how far your child can go. The farthest."