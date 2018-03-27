'The Shadow' will appear in Tzufim on Independence Day

The Shomron (Samaria) Council today invited rapper Yoav Eliasi, known as "The Shadow" (Hatzel in Hebrew), to participate in the council's main Independence Day event, which will take place this year in Tzufim.

At the end of the week, Eliasi claimed on his Facebook page that his planned Indpendence Day appearance in the Binyamin Region community of Adam was canceled because, in the opinion of many residents, he is too extreme. The head of the Shomron council, who made the decision in coordination with the chairman of the Tzufim community committee, explained: "The Shadow is a worthy artist, whose heart is in the right place. For years, the Shadow has become one of the main information fighters for Judea and Samaria, and the settlement is his home."