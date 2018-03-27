Herzog: Protect Supreme court from evil spirits that are trying to harm it

The Hebrew University and the Yad Chaim Herzog Association has presented the "Chaim Herzog Prize" to recently-retired Supreme Court justice Elyakim Rubinstein for a unique contribution to the State of Israel on the 21st anniversary since the passing of Israel's sixth president.

Herzog's son, Opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog said at the event, "The Supreme Court must be protected from all evil spirits that are trying to harm and uproot it. It must be guarded as above the people. The real gatekeepers in the Supreme Court must be guarded and the Supreme Court must be viewed as the defensive shield of democracy."