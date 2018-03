18:45 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Liberman lays cornerstone at Netiv Ha'avot Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan lay cornerstone in Netiv Ha'avot. "In 2017 we approved 11,500 houses." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs