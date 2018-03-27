French foreign minister places wreath on Peres' grave

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian placed a wreath on the grave of former prime minister Shimon Peres on Tuesday, in the presence of Peres's grandson Nadav. Nadav told Le Drian, "My grandfather admired France and was grateful until the end for its tremendous contribution to the security of the State of Israel in its early days, with the establishment of the reactor and the arms shipments that gave Israel deterrent power and unprecedented security."

The French foreign minister responded, "I am very happy to have the opportunity to come here and pay homage to Shimon Peres, who is important to me personally and to the entire French people, in light of the great history we have built together, together with extraordinary cooperation and your grandfather played a key role in building these ties."