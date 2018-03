Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said, this afternoon, "In 2017 we approved 11,500 housing units and I hope this momentum will continue."

Liberman spoke at a cornerstone-laying ceremony at Lot 91 in the Netiv Haavot neighborhood of the Gush Etzion community of Elazar, part of which will house people to be evacuated in June from their homes in another part of Netiv Haavot under a Supreme Court order.