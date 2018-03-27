17:17 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Body of a Thai citizen brought to a medical center in Tira The police are investigating the death of a Thai citizen whose body was brought by another person to a medical center in Tira, in the Triangle of Israeli-Arab communities in the northern part of central Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs