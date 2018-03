16:36 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Israel has new UNESCO resolution to fight Arab states have submitted a new draft resolution on Jerusalem, prior to the meeting of the Executive Committee of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization immediately after the Passover holiday. The title of the proposal deals with "occupied Palestine" and reminds us that in fact the Old City is an international heritage site with a Jordanian connection. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs