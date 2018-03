15:17 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Thousands to participate in Priestly Blessing at Western Wall This Monday during the Passover holiday, the traditional Priestly Blessing is scheduled to take place at the Western Wall Plaza. Thousands are expected to attend. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs