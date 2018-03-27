Attempt to smuggle 81,000 eggs foiled at the Trans-Samaria Crossing

Security Inspectors of the Defense Ministry's Crossings Authority thwarted an attempt to smuggle about 81,000 eggs from the Palestinian Authority over the 1949 Armistice Line at the Trans-Samaria crossing this morning.

The eggs, intended to enter the Israeli market prior to the Passover holiday, were transported without refrigeration and other conditions necessary for transporting food. After the consignment note presented by the Israeli driver aroused the suspicion of the inspectors, an inspection revealed the eggs in what was supposed to be a shipment of disposable goods.