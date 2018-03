09:13 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 The King and the Rabbi Read more Morocco's King Mohammed VI makes unexpected stop at Chabad tefillin stand in France to chat about the Lubavitcher Rebbe, 7 Laws of Noah. ► ◄ Last Briefs