08:50 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Debating UNHRC's latest anti-Israel resolutions Amb. Yosef Livne & Naphtali Bensimon discuss US and Israel considering leaving the UNHRC after it adopts more anti-Israel resolutions. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs