Report: White House looking into loans to Kushner's business

White House attorneys are assessing whether White House senior adviser and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, ran afoul of federal ethics regulations by meeting with executives from two companies that loaned millions of dollars to his family’s business, The Hill reported Monday.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) had previously raised concerns to the Office of Government Ethics following reports that Kushner met with executives from Apollo Global Management and Citigroup shortly before each company loaned the Kushner Cos. millions of dollars.