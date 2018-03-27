German Foreign Minister to PA: Don't tear down bridges

Germany's new foreign minister, Heiko Maas, on Monday urged Palestinian Arabs "not to tear down bridges", The Associated Press reported.
Maas was speaking during his first trip to the Middle East since becoming foreign minister earlier this month.
