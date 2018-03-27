Controversial poet's Holon show to go ahead as scheduled

The Holon Municipality announced on Monday that despite requests from bereaved families and the Yad Labanim memorial organization for those who died in the defense of Israel, controversial poet Yehonatan Geffen's performance at the Yad Labanim building in the city will not be canceled.

The show will take place as scheduled next week. Advertisements for the show said it will include skits about "the most dangerous and funny and politically incorrect things that only on stage can he express without censorship."