U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Monday joined Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), as part of a total of 59 Senate colleagues, in sending a letter to Polish Prime Minster Mateusz Morawiecki regarding Poland’s proposed Holocaust-Era property restitution legislation.

The legislation, which was first published last October, would exclude most Holocaust survivors and their families.