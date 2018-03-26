23:11 Reported News Briefs Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 From unseasonably hot to unseasonably cool by Friday Variable cloudiness is forecast overnight with mist expected in the Mediterranean coastal plain, the nearby Shefelah lowlands and the northern Negev. Tuesday temperatures will be slightly lower in the coastal area but reach Sharav extremes elsewhere. There's a chance of light rain in the south. There's a chance of haze in the south on Wednesday with a chance of isolated showers in general. Partly cloudy and windy on Thursday with a significant drop in temperature to the seasonal average. The chance of haze and isolated showers will continue. Variable cloudiness is forecast for Friday with temperatures dipping below average. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 27Celsius/80Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 32C/89F; Golan Heights: 29/84;

Haifa: 26/78; Tel Aviv: 24/75; Be'er Sheva, Dead Sea: 31/87;

Eilat: 34/93