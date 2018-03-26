22:54 Reported News Briefs Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Jews move into two new houses in Hevron Residents of the Jewish community of Hevron and representatives of the Harchivi Mekom Ohalech (Expand the place of your dwellings) movement entered Beit Rachel and Beit Leah, two new buildings adjacent to the Tomb of the Patriarchs today. ► ◄ Last Briefs