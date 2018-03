22:38 Reported News Briefs Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 DC councilman who said Jews control the weather to attend seder Read more Jewish leaders invite Trayon White Sr. to their seders after he says "the Rothschilds" control the weather. ► ◄ Last Briefs