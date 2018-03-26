ZAKA divers complete search and recovery course

With the trauma of the tragic week-long search for 3 drowning victims in the Kinneret last Pesach still fresh in their minds, 18 divers from the elite ZAKA Naval Commandos unit have completed a grueling six-month training course just in time for this Pesach, as part of ZAKA’s ongoing training program to improve the efficiency and professionalism of the response to missing persons at sea or other bodies of water.

The course dealt with issues related to search and recovery in all types of water conditions, including particularly challenging conditions with limited visibility. The course included practical and theory and ended with a full drill in the Sea of Galilee. The 18 ZAKA divers (including one female diver) graduated from the course with the Emergency Response Diving International qualification.