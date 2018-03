21:51 Reported News Briefs Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Justice Minister: Most of the infiltrators will not be here Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said on Monday evening that most of the infiltrators will eventually be expelled from Israel. Interviewed by Channel 20 Television, she explained, "The Supreme Court did not freeze the procedure. The state said it would not start the process until the beginning of April, and the state has asked for another two weeks" Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs