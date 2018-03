21:03 Reported News Briefs Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Congestion between Giv'at Asaf and Beit El Congestion has been reported on Route 466 between Giv'at Asaf and Beit El due to an accident on "the Garbage Route" between Route 466 and Cochav Yaakov. ► ◄ Last Briefs