Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Police confirm: Paris Holocaust survivor was murdered because she was Jewish Prosecutors investigating brutal murder of an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor say suspects targeted the woman out of anti-Semitic motives.