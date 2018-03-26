Proposal: Air-drop food and medicine into Gaza

Minister Yuval Steinitz has proposed parachuting food and medicines deep into Gaza from airplanes or drones as a way to "lure" Gazan demonstrators away from a campaign at the security barrier that is scheduled to start on Friday, according to News 2.

The proposal was one of several "out of the box" ideas to come up during Sunday's cabinet meeting. Steinitz said the products would be funded with money that will be deducted from transfers made to the Palestinian Authority, and the Gazan public will see who is providing all the best it can give and who is preventing it from getting electricity.

The station says that it is doubtful the proposal will be implemented but the discussion gives us an understanding of how deep Israel is immersed in this story of Gaza.