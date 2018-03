20:14 Reported News Briefs Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Man collapses and dies near Kibbutz Givat Hayim Ihud A 60-year-old man collapsed tonight during physical activity in an open area east of Kibbutz Givat Hayim Ihud, near Hadera. Magen David Adom medics and paramedics who arrived at the site carried out long resuscitation efforts, at the end of which they were forced to pronounce his death. ► ◄ Last Briefs