German foreign minister: We agree on the ends, if not on the means

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu hosted German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at his Jerusalem office on Monday. Netanyahu told Maas at the outside of the meeting that Israel deeply appreciates "the contributions of Germany to Israel’s security, which means to Israel’s future."

Regarding differences between two on the issue of peace between Israel and the Arabs, Haas said, "As to the goals we are of one mind. Perhaps there is a difference regarding the way to achieve this or that goal but Germany's place has always been at Israel's side and I make this clear in every conversation."