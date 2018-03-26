Poland incites against those who fight antisemitism?

The heads of the "Never Again" organization, which have a goal to combat anti-Semitism and xenophobia in Polish society, claim that in recent weeks they have become the target of an organized campaign of incitement by senior officials in the Polish government.

Chairman Rafal Pankowski has taken part in recent weeks in a number of events around the world to discuss the wave of anti-Semitism in Poland following the dispute with Israel over the Polish law banning the use of the term "Polish extermination camps". One of those events was the Global Forum for Combating Antisemitism held in Jerusalem last week. The heads of the group claim that immediately after the conference, a deliberate campaign of incitement began on the part of government officials and media.