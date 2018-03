18:27 Reported News Briefs Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 French Police: Holocaust survivor's murder had religious background Police in France said on Monday that Friday's murder of Holocaust survivor Mirelle Kanolin in Paris had a religious background to it.



The assessment came as two men were arrested over the killing of the 85-year-old Jewish woman, whose body was found after a fire broke out in her Paris apartment, according to police sources cited by Agence France Presse. An autopsy conducted on the woman, who lived alone, showed she had been stabbed several times before the fire.