PM: We have to roll back Iranian aggression

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu hosted French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in his Jerusalem office on Monday. In remarks for the media before the talks went private, Netanyahu expressed his condolences for last Friday's attack in southern France, adding, "The foremost terrorist-sponsoring regime in the world, in our region and beyond is Iran. We have to roll back its aggression, and it is vast, and we must ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons. I think this is the preeminent issue facing the international community in the coming months, in the coming years.

Minister Le Drian said, "We fight the same fights against terrorism, anti-Semitism and – of course – for the security of the entire region." Referring to Friday's murder of Holocaust survivor Mirelle Kanolin in Paris, he said, "This only strengthens the fact that this struggle has not ended, and that we will need to continue fighting against anti-Semitism."