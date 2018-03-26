Gideon Saar: A Palestinian state will create a demographic problem

Former minister Gideon Saar said on Monday that "a Palestinian state will not solve a demographic problem, but will create a demographic problem."

The senior Likud Party member said, "It will enable Palestinian and Islamist immigration, and thus the only danger to the Jewish majority in Israel. All the rest: empty arguments of addicts to the withdrawals which continue to count the population under the rule of the Palestinian Authority and Hamas in the territories from which we have already withdrawn."