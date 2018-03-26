Honenu: The police hurt heroes who did a courageous civilian act

The Honenu legal-aid organization, which has accompanied the parents and children who survived last November's lynch attempt between the Samarian Jewish community of Migdalim and the Palestinian Authority village of Qusra have welcomed the closing of the case against two of the parents in the shooting death of a Qusra resident at the time of the attack. A Honenu statement said, "From the very beginning, it was clear that a barbaric mob attacked a group of travelers whose only crime was that they were Jews who went on a bar mitzvah trip in the Land of Israel."

The statement continued, And we're sorry for the injustice done to the parents so far, that immediately upon their release from the hospital they were forced to be interrogated at the police station, and instead of receiving a citation, they found themselves suspects." It concluded, "The police, through their action, personally harm heroic parents who have done a courageous civilian act and defended the children, and in fact did the job of the police and the army. The conduct of the police and the message emanating from this conduct is a dangerous message, a message that harms the security of Israeli citizens and it's a pity."