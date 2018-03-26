United States President Donald Trump has ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats from the country in response to the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergey Skripal in Britain.
He also ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle.
UK spy poisoning: Trump orders expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats
