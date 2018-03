16:10 Reported News Briefs Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Case closed in shooting death of Arab during attack on bar-mitzvah hike The prosecution has decided to close the investigation file against two Jewish residents of Samaria who shot and killed Mahmoud 'Odeh, a resident of the village of Qusra, who was involved in throwing stones at a group of hikers on a bar-mitzvah trip near the Samarian Palestinian Authority village of Qusra last November. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs