Parts of Sheba Hospital to make way for thousands of housing units

Officials of the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, near Tel Aviv, have joined officials from the Health and Finance Ministries in signing an historic agreement with the Israel Lands Administration clear parts of the hospital for the construction of 3,000 housing units.

According to the agreement, 1,100 of the 3,000 apartments will be allocated for rent. Tel Hashomer's medical staff will receive priority in the rental of 600 apartments. The ILA will finance the cost of relocating the evacuated hospital buildings in the amount of NIS 1.2 billion.