13:43 Reported News Briefs Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 After 4 hours: Questioning of PM completed After more than four hours, questioning of Prime Minister Netanyahu within the context of Case 4000 was completed. Netanyahu was interrogated at his residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem.