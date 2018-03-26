MK Peretz: Civil Admin figures should turn on red light

MK Amir Peretz (Zionist Union) referred in his Twitter account to data of the Civil Administration, according to which about 5 million Palestinian Arabs are registered between the sea and the Jordan River.

"The figures presented by the Civil Administration should turn on a red light," Peretz wrote. "Whether two or three million Palestinians live in Judea and Samaria: It is clear that at this rate Israel will not remain a Jewish state and we are moving towards the one-state solution according to Azmi Bishara's vision. Only separation into two states will ensure security and economic prosperity in a democratic state with a Jewish majority. "