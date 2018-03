11:59 Reported News Briefs Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 48-year-old woman found unconscious in Tel Aviv A 48-year-old woman was found unconscious on Schocken Street in Tel Aviv. MDA teams evacuated her in serious condition to Ichilov Hospital as she suffered a head injury. ► ◄ Last Briefs