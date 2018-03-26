Prime Minister Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, arrived this morning at Lahav 433 offices, where she will be questioned over the Bezeq case.
She is expected to be questioned along with her son Yair.
|
09:57
Reported
News BriefsNissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18
Bezeq case: Sara Netanyahu arrives at Lahav 433 offices
Prime Minister Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, arrived this morning at Lahav 433 offices, where she will be questioned over the Bezeq case.
She is expected to be questioned along with her son Yair.
Last Briefs