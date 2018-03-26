Police arrested five suspects for robbing an elderly woman on Tel Aviv's Zohar Street two weeks ago.
The suspects entered the home of the 77-year-old woman, tied her up and stole jewelry she owned.
09:20
Reported
News BriefsNissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18
Tel Aviv: 5 arrested for robbery of elderly woman
