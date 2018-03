08:43 Reported News Briefs Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Turks pushing Jews out of holy site near Jerusalem? Read more Turkish 'pilgrims' led by anti-Semitic imam harassing Jewish worshipers at Samuel's Tomb, interrupting Jewish prayer services. ► ◄ Last Briefs