Soroka Medical Center reported that the boy who was seriously injured in the burning apartment in Be'er Sheva yesterday was transferred to a high-pressure oxygen cell at Assaf Harofeh Hospital overnight.
News BriefsNissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18
Boy injured in Be'er Sheva fire transferred
