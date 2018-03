A lawmaker in Iran on Sunday slammed the local sports federation for allowing star soccer player Masoud Shojaei to return to the international squad despite appearing against an Israeli team last year, AFP reported.

Shojaei, the 33-year-old national team captain, and teammate Ehsan Haji Safi were criticized in Iran after they appeared for their Greek club Panionios last August in a Europa League qualifier against Maccabi Tel Aviv.