03:14 Reported News Briefs Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 German FM: I will take part in the 70th anniversary celebrations Read more President Reuven Rivlin meets German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who says: Our countries have very special ties. ► ◄ Last Briefs