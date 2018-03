02:46 Reported News Briefs Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18 French Jewish MP: 'Holocaust survivor a victim of barbaric murder' Read more French-Jewish politician Meyer Habib says he has no doubt the murder of 85-year-old Holocaust survivor was motivated by anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Last Briefs