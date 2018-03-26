01:16
  Nissan 10, 5778 , 26/03/18

37 people killed in fire at shopping center in Siberia

At least 37 people were killed in a fire at a shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on Sunday.

About 69 people, 40 of whom are children, are missing as a result of a fire, a firefighter spokesman said.

