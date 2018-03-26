Hagit Moshe to head Jewish Home's Jerusalem branch

The Jerusalem branch of the Jewish Home party on Sunday unanimously elected Deputy Jerusalem Mayor Hagit Moshe, who holds the finance portfolio, to head the branch and the Jewish Home list in the upcoming elections in the capital.

"There is only one home for the national religious and Zionist public in the city, and this is the Jewish Home under my leadership. In the coming elections we will all unite under one roof in order to win five seats and increase the power of religious Zionism in the city council," said Moshe.