News BriefsNissan 9, 5778 , 25/03/18
IDF: No rockets were fired towards Israel
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit has said that the sirens that were heard in southern Israel on Sunday night were triggered by machine-gun fire in Gaza.
"No rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip," it said.
