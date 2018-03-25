Report: Israel responds to rockets with tank fire

Israel has responded with tank fire on Gaza to a rocket attack originating in the Hamas-ruled area, according to Maariv.
At least 10 rockets were reportedly fired in the attack. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.
Israel responds to rockets with tank fire
