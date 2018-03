22:39 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5778 , 25/03/18 Nissan 9, 5778 , 25/03/18 Saudi Crown Prince denies having Jared Kushner 'in his pocket' Read more Prince Mohammed bin Salman says reports WH adviser and son-in-law of US president provided him names of people arrested in Saudi Arabia. ► ◄ Last Briefs