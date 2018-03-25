Masses to practice the Passover sacrifice tomorrow

Masses, among them the Temple organizations, will practice the offering of the Passover sacrifice on Monday afternoon at 5:30 at the foot of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, together with Kohanim dressed in kosher priestly garb, accompanied by trumpets, a replica of the altar and a roasting oven for the Passover sacrifice.

For the first time, this year's practice will take place a few steps away from the Temple Mount. The praise said during the slaughter of the Passover sacrifice will be sung by the audience, led by singer Yitzchak Meir, together with songs of thanksgiving and Hallel during the length of the practice.